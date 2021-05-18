COVID-positive people in Chennai who violate home quarantine to be slapped with Rs 2000 fine

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amidst complaints of people under home isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 stepping out their homes, the Chennai city corporation has announced that those violating quarantine norms will be fined Rs 2000.

Those who violate the norms by stepping outside their homes for a second time before their recommended quarantine period is completed will be admitted to a COVID Care Centre, according to a release by the city corporation on Tuesday. This will apply to those under home isolation for testing positive and their family members.

"By doing this (violating quarantine), there are chances of the virus further spreading," the statement said.

The release stated that there are over 2000 FOCUS volunteers to help patients in home isolation get essentials like food and medicines.

In June last year, a similar initiative was taken up by the civic body to control the spread, with those violating the norms facing legal action and institutional quarantine.