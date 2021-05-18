STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

COVID-positive people in Chennai who violate home quarantine to be slapped with Rs 2000 fine

Those who violate the norms by stepping outside their homes for a second time before their recommended quarantine period is completed will be admitted to a COVID Care Centre

Published: 18th May 2021 05:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2021 07:02 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai cops check motorists as e-registration was made mandatory for persons travelling from one police station limits to another, in Chennai(Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

Chennai cops check motorists as e-registration was made mandatory for persons travelling from one police station limits to another, in Chennai(Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amidst complaints of people under home isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 stepping out their homes, the Chennai city corporation has announced that those violating quarantine norms will be fined Rs 2000.

Those who violate the norms by stepping outside their homes for a second time before their recommended quarantine period is completed will be admitted to a COVID Care Centre, according to a release by the city corporation on Tuesday. This will apply to those under home isolation for testing positive and their family members.

ALSO READ: Chennai’s Covid test positivity rate falls, experts say lockdown alone is not reason

"By doing this (violating quarantine), there are chances of the virus further spreading," the statement said.

The release stated that there are over 2000 FOCUS volunteers to help patients in home isolation get essentials like food and medicines.

In June last year, a similar initiative was taken up by the civic body to control the spread, with those violating the norms facing legal action and institutional quarantine.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
chennai COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
MD Sharvil Patel said the company hopes to supply 5 crore doses by the end of this year.
India could get fourth Covid vaccine as Zydus Cadila set to seek nod for ZyCoV-D
Family members react during the cremation of a COVID-19 victim outside a crematorium. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid deaths decelerating, data shows patients are being diagnosed late
Once the Central government gives its approval, children too will get  the Covid vaccine | Express
Children largely asymptomatic but capable of infecting coronavirus: VK Paul
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Google announces new privacy settings, AI tools and Android 12 Beta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former Health Minister K K Shailaja (File photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Pinarayi 2.0: KK Shailaja dropped in new cabinet, CM's son-in-law included
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp