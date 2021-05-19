STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Final rites with full State honours for Ki Rajanarayanan, statue at Kovilpatti: Stalin

Chief Minister MK Stalin and leaders of various political parties paid rich encomiums on legendary Tamil writer Ki Rajanarayanan (Ki Ra), who passed away on Monday at Puducherry.

Ki Rajanarayanan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin and leaders of various political parties paid rich encomiums on legendary Tamil writer Ki Rajanarayanan (Ki Ra), who passed away on Monday at Puducherry. As a mark of respect, a statue of the writer will be installed in Kovilpatti, while the Panchayat Union Middle School at his native place Idaiseval will be renovated. Besides, an auditorium with Ki Ra’s photographs and works will be established.

In his condolence message, Stalin said with the demise of Ki Ra, a full stop has been put for the stories of Karisal landscape. “Ki Ra lives in his writings. His last rites will be performed with full State Honours,” he added. CPI State secretary R Mutharasan recalled Ki Ra’s association with the Communist Party of India. “He took part in many farmers’ agitations and got imprisoned for that. He worked closely with the late party leader Jeeva and established Karisal Trust to encourage young writers,” Mutharasan added. 

MDMK general secretary Vaiko recalled the writer’s invaluable contributions to Karisal literature. “Ki Ra encouraged thinkers and guided youngsters in writing. He built a bridge for connecting our ancestors’  traditions and the contemporary world,” he added. The Tamil Nadu Progress Writers and Artists Association said that Ki Ra was the first to author a dictionary of Karisal dialects and one of the best storytellers in the Tamil language.

Being a farmer, Ki Ra started writing after 35 years of age and reached a unique place in Tamil literature. When his first novel Gopalla Gramam was published, many frontline writers rejected it saying that novel lacked any key aspects of a full fledged novel. That novel has since been republished several times. 

The association members also noted that Ki Ra was instrumental in forming the first farmers association in Idaiseval and he worked in association with his writer-friend K Alagirisamy. His involvement in music was extraordinary and he remained in touch with many renowned musicians of his time. In his 97th year, Ki Ra authored his short novel Andarenda Patchi.  

CPM State secretary K Balakrishnan recalled Ki Ra’s close association with Communist parties during the early years. “Despite a ban by British Raj before Independence, Ki Ra hoisted the Red flag in Idaiseval village and he has written articles about his prison experiences. Though he had some criticisms about Communist parties, he remained a friend to the party till the very end. Even during the recent Assembly elections, Karisal writers made an appeal to the voters of Kovilpatti to vote for CPM candidate and the first signature for the appeal was that of Ki Ra’s.

VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan, in his condolence message, urged the State government to establish a research centre for folklore at Idaiseval and also institute an award in the name of the legendary writer.  AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam, party joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami, TNCC president KS Alagiri, PMK founder S Ramadoss, MMK president MH Jawahirullah and AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran were among those who condoled the demise of Ki Ra.

