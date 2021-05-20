Corporates join Covid battle in TN, donate generously to CMDRF

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the second wave hitting the nation hard, several corporate companies are doing their bit to support the State government deal with the pandemic. Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), the corporate social responsibility arm of Hyundai Motors, on Wednesday donated Rs 5 crore to the CM Public Relief Fund

Further, the company will donate medicare equipment totally worth Rs 5 crore to the State. Hyundai Motor India Ltd. MD and CEO SS Kim said, “This contribution is an expression of our solidarity to the State that has been home of Hyundai in India for over two decades.”

Meanwhile, the Murugappa Group has contributed `6 crore to the CM’s Public Relief Fund. The cheque was presented to Chief Minister MK Stalin at the Secretariat by Tube Investments of India Ltd. chairman Arun Murugappan. Similarly, Tamil Nadu’s tractor major TAFE has offered 500 oxygen concentrators to the government.

TAFE senior officials called on the Chief Minister and handed over a cheque for `1 crore for the procurement of oxygen cylinders. Construction equipment manufacturer Schwing Stetter India on Wednesday announced that it has converted one floor of its factory in Sri Perumbadur into a Covid Care Centre.