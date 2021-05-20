Egmore eye hospital treats six patients with Black Fungus infection in May

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: From the beginning of this month to this Tuesday, the Government Ophthalmic Hospital, Egmore, treated at least six patients infected with mucormycosis or Black Fungus, according to the doctors working there. Among the six patients, who were all men, five were diabetic and one was non-diabetic.

“Though it is common among diabetic, we don’t know how non-diabetic persons are also contracting the infection. It could be because of the steroids that the patients are given during Covid-19 treatment. Before the pandemic, we used to have three cases in a month, but now, so far in this month, till Tuesday, we have received six cases, all recovered from Covid-19,” said a senior doctor at the Government Ophthalmic Hospital.

“While two patients did not have any eye involvement, the other four patients came in with eye involvement and they required hospital treatment as their vision was affected. They should be treated with anti-fungal drugs and if needed, ENT surgical procedure. Four patients who required treatment were admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital,” said the doctor.

The mucormycosis will first affect the nose, sinuses, and then eyes, after that it will spread to the brain. The hospital earlier used to see these fungal infections in patients who are immuno-compromised with conditions like diabetes and cancer patients on chemotherapy. Now, after Covid-19, the cases have increased because of uncontrolled diabetes and usage of steroids, the doctor added.

Doctors in the city said that they started seeing mucormycosis infection cases predominantly after the start of pandemic. There is a sudden increase in the mucormycosis across the country, said Dr Mohan Kameswaran, chief surgeon and director, Madras ENT Research Foundation (MERF). “Before the pandemic, I used to see around 10 cases per year. Now, I am seeing 5-10 cases everyday. There is a sudden increase after the pandemic, particularly in the second wave,” said Mohan.

‘Infection can affect any organ, including the ears’

The patients who have recovered from Covid-19 are coming with this infection. It can affect any organ, including the ear. It starts from one organ and spreads to others. “The use of tocilizumab and uncontrolled diabetes could be the contributing factors to this infection. Usage of steroids could also be a reason,” Mohan Kameswaran added. Meanwhile, speaking to Express, Dr R Narayana Babu, director of Medical Education, said, “We have formed a team of micro biologists and medical specialists.

One week back, we issued instructions to all medical college deans that patients should be monitored for the infection. Due to the use of steroids during Covid treatment, they might become immuno-compromised, which might lead to the fungal infection. We also told them to check for pure water in the humidifier so that it should be free from microbes. Otherwise, the microbes would pass through the oxygen, deposit in the lungs, eyes, nose and brain,” he added.

Compromised immunity

