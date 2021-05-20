RT-PCR tests in Chennai to be ramped up

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi has instructed officials to ramp up RT-PCR tests to 25,000 a day, according to a Corporation statement on Wednesday. The Commissioner along with MA Siddique, Secretary of Commercial Taxes, who has been nominated as special coordinator for Greater Chennai Corporation, held a meeting with officials heading the Field Support Teams in all 15 zones of the city on Tuesday. From April 9 until May 17, `1.62 crore was collected in fines, the statement added.