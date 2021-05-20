Special numbers for burial ground/crematoria complaint

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Corporation has introduced two helpline numbers for complaints related to burial/cremation at its burial grounds or crematoria. Residents may either call 044-2538 4520 or WhatsApp 94983-46900.

There is also a free ambulance service functioning for transporting bodies from hospitals to the crematoria which may be contacted through the number 155377, the release stated. “Feed from the burial grounds will be streamed at the command centres and if any shortcomings are found, the officials concerned are informed and immediate action is being taken,” the release said.