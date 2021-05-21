83-year-old Chennai man with comorbidities beats Covid

S V Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: When 83-year-old T D Nandagopal, a resident Chennai suburb Kattupakkam, contracted coronavirus in February, his family was deeply worried. For, infected patients in his age group had little chance of survival. To boot, the octogenarian had comorbidities such as hypertension and diabetes. He had also undergone a heart surgery a few years ago, making him a high-risk patient.

However, Nandagopal battled it out and returned to his normal lifestyle. “I had all the typical Covid symptoms. I lost appetite and had severe cough, tiredness, and body pain. I immediately got tested and found to be Covid positive. I did not panic. I was lucky to get a bed at King’s Institute, the best in class for Covid treatment in Chennai,” he told TNIE.

Nandagopal recovered fully after 10 days of hospitalisation. A former employee of Food Corporation of India, he says more than the virus, it’s the panic that is claiming lives. The hospitalisation days were not easy, though. “I could see patients in my adjacent beds panicking and even succumbing to the disease. One patient from Andhra, with whom I used to regularly interact, died.

But I still did not lose hope,” he said. He took medication and food properly and was discharged within days. The steady support of his family also helped him. “My sons, daughters and grandchildren made video calls daily, which helped beat the feeling of loneliness,” he added. Averring that coronavirus can be beaten, Nandagopal said, “I keep telling my family and friends to take adequate precaution and not to panic, if infected.”

Think +ve

Nandagopal was given 8-10 injections a day. “The doctors and nurses were supportive and advised me to think positive. I did basic exercises like walking and meditated a bit to keep myself calm,” he told TNIE