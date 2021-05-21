Govt officers come to rescue of the homeless in Chengalpattu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With many homeless people struggling for food due to the lockdown, a team of government officers in Chengalpattu district have joined hands to provide them food.

A team of officers comprising revenue inspectors, VAOs, staff of Vandalur taluk office and revenue department, including Vandalur Tahsildar T Arumugam, after their duty hours have been providing food, masks and sanitisers to people living on the roadside in Chengalpattu district. The initiative has come in for praise from many, including RDO Ravichandran.