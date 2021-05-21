Now, pay your electricity bills in Chennai after 'self-assessment' of meter reading

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state electricity board will now be accepting 'self-assessed' reading by Low Tension (LT) consumers for values below Rs 30,000, according to official sources.

This comes after Tangedco had earlier instructed to provisionally adopt the previous month's billing (amount based on May 2019 or March 2021 reading) following the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is learnt that there have been representations from LT consumers that their billing is higher that the actual amount. Following this, a circular was issued on Thursday to officials that the method adopting previous billing can be stopped and entry of actual reading can be made to resolve the issue.

Currently, under LT billing software, the area engineer has the power to delete the reading or billing upto the assessment of Rs 5,000. Now this has been modified by delegating power to AEs for deletion of billing up to the PMC bill of Rs 30,000, according to the circular assessed by The New Indian Express.

If the amount exceeds Rs 30,000, then the relaxation power is vested with the Deputy Financial Controller. The relaxation of power is till May 31, 2021, the circular stated.

The self-assessment reading furnished by LT consumers can be sent through WhatsApp, SMS, letter or e-mail to area engineers or JEs. Based on that reading, the section officer after deleting the PMC billing will raise the bill for the month of May 2021.