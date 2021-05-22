Hair rituals with magic monoi oil

Saumya R Chawla By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: When my hair was at its most Capricorn nature long, demanding, and overworked trying to repair with the damage that colouring it thrice in a month did it loved Mystic Valley’s Magic Monoi de Tahiti serum. My extra-long, waist-length hair and this product went together like a match made in heaven, a Virgo and a Capricorn.

They met at work (my bathroom counter) and brought out the best in each other. The Virgo serum loved my hair’s potential. My Capricorn hair loved the mysticism and fast-working ways of the serum. Although it’s usually a big step, I even had it meet my boyfriend (when I forced him to touch my hair he agreed that my ends felt very soft).

Things just flowed, the Monoi Oil worked better on my hair than Argan Oil ever did. Turns out, apart from strengthening and repairing, the ingredient also lends an SPF value to the serum. If it’s one thing I have in common with your dermatologist, it’s that I will never (ever) stop reminding you about the importance of wearing sunscreen daily. There’s also no reason for it to stop at your hairline. Your scalp is at risk for UVA and UVB damage, and external environmental factors can lead to brittle, frayed ends. That’s a no thank you from me.

Rice protein is also a key ingredient, a very poorly kept Korean beauty secret. If you’re looking to go for a DIY route, which can be a fun weekend project — simply soak your rice in water and let it rest for a few hours. Let it ferment, and use it as a post-shampoo, pre-conditioning treatment. It’s packed with vitamin B, anti-oxidants, carbohydrates and amino acids — what more does a girl want?

Unless you have extremely textured and dry hair, I’d recommend you apply heavily oil-based serums only on washed, damp hair. On unwashed hair, it will only weigh down the strands, and leave them thinner and oilier. Surprisingly, another tip I picked up along the way to make my hair look good is a towel out of all things. I swapped towels for my hair with microfibre hair wraps, which has drastically reduced the frizz.

T-shirts work just as well, but don’t give me that Mario Testino towel shoot vibe which I have come to love. Sigh, I’m afraid of this becoming my whole personality now. You know, like the dad from My Big Fat Greek Wedding who sprays Windex on everything, except only with a gnarled bottle of Monoi Oil serum. Is everyone running away from me yet? Hello?

saumya R chawla

@pixie.secrets

Beauty behaviour with a side of dessert