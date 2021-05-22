STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

How the tech-driven war room in Tamil Nadu is leading the Covid-19 battle

Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and co-ordination methods, the high-tech war room in Chennai intends to turn the tide of Covid-19 battle.

Published: 22nd May 2021 04:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2021 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

Staff hard at work at the war room at DMS campus in Teynampet

Staff hard at work at the war room at DMS campus in Teynampet. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Inside a hall on the seventh floor of a Chennai high-rise, a large television screen shows the live feed of hundreds of Covid-19 ambulances plying across Tamil Nadu on a satellite map. Two healthcare professionals, on headphones, observe clusters of ambulances waiting outside hospitals.

One of them, after spotting a cluster of 20 ambulances outside a hospital, clicks on an icon and the driver’s number pops up. The staff calls him and asks him to move to a lesser-crowded government hospital nearby. The driver accepts the advice, and moves out.

This a scene from the Covid-19 ‘war room’ established by the State government a few weeks ago. Started as a Unified Command Centre (UCC) on April 30 at the campus of Directorate of Public Health, the facility was soon upgraded to a war room by Chief Minister MK Stalin. At its helm, is Dr Darez Ahamed, former director of National Health Mission and an IAS officer.

Purpose in detail
According to Dr Adithyan GS, Nodal Officer, State Covid-19 war room, the facility was established to connect the various departments of health in Tamil Nadu to a central location to help streamline patient requests. “The war room filters emergency calls made to 104 helpline and primarily deals with requirements of oxygen beds and ICU beds,” he said. 

The doctor pointed out that the 150-staff-strong war room gets an average 15,000 requests from across the State daily. The staff, include training specialists and paramedics, work in three eight-hour shifts, doing works such as monitoring social media requests, call requests, and triaging.

Covid war room at DMS campus in Teynampet, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

Role of social media
The State government had opened an official handle for 104 helpline on Twitter, and patients send requests for assistance by tagging the handle or by direct messaging. Roubitha David, a public-health consultant heading Social Media Surveillance Cell at the war room, said the role of staff at the social-media team has been evolving since they took charge.

“After the new @104_GoTN Twitter handle came up, we introduced Google forms for patients and #BedsForTN hashtag to streamline data better,” Roubitha said. She said the social-media team does not filter a message at the point of collection and they respond to all requests. 

Triaging patients
The next work at the war room after filtering is triaging patients and ensuring that they get the right kind of treatment. Dr Sharanya Shankar, triaging doctor at the war room, said basic details of patients are filled by call-centre staff. 

From the war room, they call patients to check on their health and SPO2 levels. “We ask patients details of the oxygen support they are getting, CT score, and RT-PCR report. With these details, we triage them on whether they need home isolation or hospitalization,” said Dr Sharanya.

She said triaging is done, details are forwarded to a bed-allocation team, who will work on arranging for beds for the patients. She added that an average 30 to 40 percent of those calling the war room require oxygen support.

Coordination and control  
The war room has a large display showing live bed status from hospitals across the State and gets updated every hour. The display also has pie-charts showing number of oxygen beds, ICU beds, and ventilator beds. These points are updated throughout the day. “We have three teams for streamlining bed requests: One manages medical-college hospitals, another, private hospitals, and the third, second-tier hospitals,” said Dr Adithyan. 

Covid war room at DMS campus in Teynampet, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

Dr SR Ganesh, Health Officer & Nodal person for 104 and 108 ambulance coordination, said they monitor ambulances 24/7. “Whenever we see a cluster of ambulances, we call the driver and suggest alternative healthcare facilities to break the cluster,” says Dr Ganesh.

The ambulances are shown as small icons on a map and when the staff presses the icon, details such as ambulance number, vehicle moving speed, driver’s contact number, and name of district pops up. “Experts sometimes triage patients in the ambulance itself. A total of 1,276 GPS devices are now connected to ambulances for real-time monitoring,” Dr Ganesh told Express.

A major challenge 
A huge challenge the war room faces is duplication of oxygen beds and ICU requests made by patients and their kin. Dr Viduthalai Virumbi, Health, and IT Nodal officer, State war room, said the doctors have very little time to filter requests and allocate beds for Covid-19 patients. 

“In this short time, when we get multiple requests for the same patient from different people, too much time is wasted filtering that request. So, we request family members of patients not to make multiple requests for the same patient,” he said. Officials said that they are coming up with a cutting-edge software to filter out duplication of requests.

Dr Viduthalai said that the war room has now been decentralized to all districts in the State and that this helps to triage patients at district-level itself. “People can use the district war rooms efficiently. They can also fill their own forms and get the reference ID themselves,” he adds.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 fighting covid Covid 19 War Room Chennai COVID 19 COVID War Room in Chennai
India Matters
Dr AK Banerji who served at AIIMS' neurosurgery department for 30 years, said that the drug was reasonably effective on cancer.
'DRDO's drug was effective on brain cancer patients, can't say about Covid-19'
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumya Sinha)
Covid culpability: A conspiracy of silence
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Credit card, passport details of 45 lakh flyers leaked in massive Air India data breach
(Representational Image)
Funds for start-ups offering indigenous solutions to Covid crisis 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister MK Stalin seen arriving at the Secretariat for Cabinet meeting in this file photo. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
CM MK Stalin announces extension of full lockdown for another week in TN from May 24
Palestinian municipal workers clean the streets following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel. (Photo | AP)
Explained: How Israel and Hamas finally agreed to cease fire to end bloody 11-day war
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp