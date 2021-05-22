STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Volunteers helping Covid patients not allowed on roads by Chennai police

Ever since the lockdown norms were tightened on May 17, NGOs and independent volunteers helping Covid patients have not been able to function properly.

Published: 22nd May 2021 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2021 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Traffic police check vechicles carrying e-registration certificate at Thoraipakkam near Chennai on Tuesday | ashwin prasath

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ever since the lockdown norms were tightened on May 17, NGOs and independent volunteers helping Covid patients have not been able to function properly. This is because they have neither been included in the e-registration process nor are their official identity cards being accepted by the police. “Since Monday, eight of our volunteers had their vehicles seized.

One of them even showed the police his identity card, message from a Covid patient requesting for medicines, and the medicines he bought. But his vehicle was seized in Anna Nagar. More than 50 per cent of the volunteers stopped working due to this,” said Hari Krishnan, an independent volunteer. He added that the volunteer had also worked with the Greater Chennai Corporation to send migrant workers back home, but despite showing his official identity card, the police did not pay heed to him.

Many of these volunteers have been helping families in which all members have Covid. “In a lot of cases, when most members of a family get infected, they are lodged in different hospitals. We help provide food and take care of their other needs. Similar is the case with affected people living alone in the city. Volunteer help is crucial,” said R Venu, who is involved in volunteering work in T Nagar. Banu Priya, from Aadharv Foundation, has been facing the same problem. The NGO had been distributing 400 meals per day to the homeless during the lockdown. Ever since the lockdown was enforced strictly, they have not been able to distribute much.

“One of the auto drivers, who had an ID card on and was wearing a T-shirt with the NGO’s name, was intercepted at Thiruvottiyur three days ago while distributing food. Despite repeated appeals, his vehicle was seized and not returned. His daughter has severe wheezing and there have been instances when he had to drive her to hospital in the middle of the night. He now doesn’t have the vehicle and is living in fear,” said Banu.

To distinguish between volunteers and lockdown violators, volunteers suggest that the city Corporation could give them ID cards. A senior police officer said, “The police are here to help the public and we haven’t heard of any such instances in which citizen volunteers were stopped by the police. People helping others during the pandemic can apply for an e-pass online to travel within the city. If they are working with the corporation, they can get a letter or signed statement from the officials in charge.”  The officer added that volunteers can meet respective deputy commissioners or joint commissioners beforehand and get approval so they won’t be stopped or issued challans.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid patients chennai COVID 19 Chennai police
India Matters
Dr AK Banerji who served at AIIMS' neurosurgery department for 30 years, said that the drug was reasonably effective on cancer.
'DRDO's drug was effective on brain cancer patients, can't say about Covid-19'
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumya Sinha)
Covid culpability: A conspiracy of silence
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Credit card, passport details of 45 lakh flyers leaked in massive Air India data breach
(Representational Image)
Funds for start-ups offering indigenous solutions to Covid crisis 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister MK Stalin seen arriving at the Secretariat for Cabinet meeting in this file photo. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
CM MK Stalin announces extension of full lockdown for another week in TN from May 24
Palestinian municipal workers clean the streets following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel. (Photo | AP)
Explained: How Israel and Hamas finally agreed to cease fire to end bloody 11-day war
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp