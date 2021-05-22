Volunteers helping Covid patients not allowed on roads by Chennai police

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ever since the lockdown norms were tightened on May 17, NGOs and independent volunteers helping Covid patients have not been able to function properly. This is because they have neither been included in the e-registration process nor are their official identity cards being accepted by the police. “Since Monday, eight of our volunteers had their vehicles seized.

One of them even showed the police his identity card, message from a Covid patient requesting for medicines, and the medicines he bought. But his vehicle was seized in Anna Nagar. More than 50 per cent of the volunteers stopped working due to this,” said Hari Krishnan, an independent volunteer. He added that the volunteer had also worked with the Greater Chennai Corporation to send migrant workers back home, but despite showing his official identity card, the police did not pay heed to him.

Many of these volunteers have been helping families in which all members have Covid. “In a lot of cases, when most members of a family get infected, they are lodged in different hospitals. We help provide food and take care of their other needs. Similar is the case with affected people living alone in the city. Volunteer help is crucial,” said R Venu, who is involved in volunteering work in T Nagar. Banu Priya, from Aadharv Foundation, has been facing the same problem. The NGO had been distributing 400 meals per day to the homeless during the lockdown. Ever since the lockdown was enforced strictly, they have not been able to distribute much.

“One of the auto drivers, who had an ID card on and was wearing a T-shirt with the NGO’s name, was intercepted at Thiruvottiyur three days ago while distributing food. Despite repeated appeals, his vehicle was seized and not returned. His daughter has severe wheezing and there have been instances when he had to drive her to hospital in the middle of the night. He now doesn’t have the vehicle and is living in fear,” said Banu.

To distinguish between volunteers and lockdown violators, volunteers suggest that the city Corporation could give them ID cards. A senior police officer said, “The police are here to help the public and we haven’t heard of any such instances in which citizen volunteers were stopped by the police. People helping others during the pandemic can apply for an e-pass online to travel within the city. If they are working with the corporation, they can get a letter or signed statement from the officials in charge.” The officer added that volunteers can meet respective deputy commissioners or joint commissioners beforehand and get approval so they won’t be stopped or issued challans.