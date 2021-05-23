STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Locked down till end of May: Covid restrictions bring barrage of misery for people

As the TN government has announced an extension of lockdown, here’s a look at its implications

Published: 23rd May 2021 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2021 05:23 PM   |  A+A-

A deserted NSC Bose Road in Chennai. . (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)

A deserted NSC Bose Road in Chennai. . (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the State gets set to enter a complete lockdown from Monday, the transport department has announced 1,500 special government buses to be operated from Chennai and Tambaram to different parts of the State on Sunday.

Buses to Marthandam, Nagercoil, Thoothukudi, Senkottai, Tirunelveli, Dindigul, Madurai and Tiruchy will depart from Chennai and Tambaram between 6 pm and 11:45 pm on Sunday. Apart from this, 3,000 more buses are being operated between other major districts like Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Salem, Tiruchy and Madurai. Additional buses may be rolled out based on the demand.

There were long queues visible near toll plazas. The crowd is expected to increase on Sunday. Besides, those living in the city found transport to be a major problem. Since public transport was shut, people had to depend on autos and cabs.

“To travel from T Nagar to Kodambakkam, autos were demanding Rs 200 to Rs 300. Even bike taxis demanded 80 per cent of this amount,” said K Parvathi, a resident of T Nagar. Since there were limited government buses, long distance taxis were also in demand, which in turn surged their charges by at least 20 per cent. 

Guests return home as weddings called off across State

Venkat is a worried man. He had booked a kalyana mantapa for his son’s wedding. The bride is from Bengaluru and working in a hospital. But the fresh restrictions have put him in a fix now. While the wedding is in June, he says there is no guarantee that the pandemic will subside or the cases will come down. “Theis is hard earned money and it won’t be refunded,” he says, hoping that some relaxations might kick in soon so that the wedding happens next month.

Meanwhile, Pasupathi of Sri Hari Decorators, says: “Three weddings for which we got orders got cancelled. Weddings have become a low key affair during the lockdown. We are struggling to earn a living.” The total lockdown has also impacted people who travelled all the way to Chennai from Thoothukudi for a wedding on Monday.

“With stricter lockdown measures I have now booked a return ticket for Sunday itself,” says Thalamani from Thoothukudi. In many other places, either the bride is waiting for the groom to return from abroad or vice-versa. “Things were nearly finalised, but the groom could not make it as there were no flights to India. Now, he is back but the second wave has delayed our plans,” says a pensioner, refusing to be quoted. 

(Inputs: C Shivakumar @ Chennai)

Horticulture dept arranges for door delivery of veggies

From Monday, vegetables will be delivered to the doorstep through tri-cycles or Tata Ace, courtesy of local bodies. After the government announced closure of vegetable and grocery shops, officials said the Horticulture Department will arrange for direct sales from farmers to retailers. But confusion prevails on whether Koyambedu wholesale vegetable and fruit market will be shut. “There is going to be a meeting on Sunday to decide this. It comes under essential commodities,” said a government official. Meanwhile, Chennai Koyambedu Foodgrains Wholesale Merchants Association secretary R Punnaiappan said the foodgrains market will be shut from Monday. “There won’t be any shortage in supplies as the government is ensuring the supply chain is not disrupted,” he said.

(Inputs: C Shivakumar @ Chennai)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
lockdown Tamil Nadu COVID 19 second covid wave
India Matters
A health worker shows a vial of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine during its administration to the employees of Dr. Reddys Laboratories as a pilot drive, in Hyderabad. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
August date for Made in India Sputnik V vaccine
(Representational Photo | PTI)
Second Covid wave is affecting younger people more than older ones
Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev (File | EPS)
'Enough is enough': IMA seeks action against yoga guru Ramdev
Representational Image. (File Photo)
An over-heated earth is churning up monster cyclones

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister MK Stalin seen arriving at the Secretariat for Cabinet meeting in this file photo. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
CM MK Stalin announces extension of full lockdown for another week in TN from May 24
Palestinian municipal workers clean the streets following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel. (Photo | AP)
Explained: How Israel and Hamas finally agreed to cease fire to end bloody 11-day war
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp