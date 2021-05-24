Chennai corporation to deploy mobile carts for fruits, vegetables; details here

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city corporation is set to deploy mobile carts across the city to sell fruits and vegetables from Monday with the lockdown in the city being extended, according to a release from the city corporation on Sunday.

To know the time of arrival of the carts or to check the prices, residents may contact the helpline numbers 94999 32899 or 044 4568 0200. The mobile carts will deliver from 6 am to 12 noon.

According to the release, 2000 mobile carts from traders' associations, 600 from the horticulture department and 35 from cooperative societies will service 200 wards of the city corporation.

In addition, online delivery services like Big Basket, Sunny Bee, Reliance and Pazhamudir have been allowed to continue their delivery services everyday from 8 am to 6 pm.