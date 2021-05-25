Chennai comes to grinding halt in just 24 hours as intense lockdown kicks in

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In stark contrast with scenes from Sunday, an eerie silence loomed over Chennai’s streets and roads on Monday, the first day of intensive lockdown in the State. Police blocked several peripheral roads and bridges to contain vehicular movements, and streets looked deserted with only those working for essential services plying on roads. Pavement dwellers, security personnel of private complexes and volunteers were the ones mainly outside their homes.

However, stray incidents of violation were reported. Hundreds of vehicles were seized as police issued challans to motorists driving without proper reasons. “There were many who were travelling to meet friends and relatives, but claiming that they were going for medical emergencies,” said a police officer.

People whose vehicles were seized could be seen walking on the roads, at Choolaimedu High Road, Anna Arch, Poonamallee High Road and T Nagar, hoping to hitchhike. Several motorists staged a protest at Thiruvottiyur High Road demanding the police to release their bikes. They left after being assured it will be returned by evening.

Speaking to Express, a senior officer said, “It is saddening to see how people are desperate to step out of their homes for wedding preparations, birthday celebrations, and religious gatherings. Many had stickers like ‘Press’, ‘Government’, ‘TNEB’, ‘Corporation’, and some even had ‘Police’ stickers,” he said.

To further restrain movements, all functioning private companies have been instructed to arrange four-wheelers for their employees, from Tuesday. With vehicles from the horticulture department arriving to deliver vegetables, personnel were also deployed to monitor. On Sunday, DGP JK Tripathy had orally ordered senior officers to provide leave for 20 per cent workforce every week. Sources said the personnel will take leave on rotation basis.