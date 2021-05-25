STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PSBB case fallout: TN mulls setting up committee to probe sexual abuse of school students

Speaking about the PSBB sexual harassment case, TN minister Poyyamozhi said the police was inquiring into the allegations and promised that they would take appropriate action

Published: 25th May 2021 06:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2021 06:31 PM

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

For representational purposes

By Sushmitha Ramakrishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Minister of School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi told reporters on Tuesday that the government is mulling setting up a committee to exclusively handle complaints of sexual abuse and harassment from school students.

“It is important to investigate such complaints and ensure that genuine complaints are acted upon. We should also make sure that the innocent are not punished," he said, adding that there should be an accessible system that can work on the ground.

He further said that there is a need to reassess the guidelines issued for online classes. "Most schools do not follow the guidelines issued for online classes. We need to review the existing guidelines and see if they can be improved," Poyyamozhi said.

He also emphasised the importance of all schools having an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment at Workplace (POSH) Act. However, POSH does not concern abuse against children but only employees of the school.

