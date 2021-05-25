Renault-Nissan Chennai plant workers on strike from May 26, allege lack of Covid safety

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Concerned over rising covid -19 cases among employees, workers union of car manufacturer, Renault Nissan, has decided to boycott work from Wednesday at its Chennai plant.

The workers union, Renault Nissan India Thozhilalar Sangam (RNITS) has put notice to the company management on Monday citing that they will not report to work from the first shift on Wednesday as their Covid-related safety demands have not been met by the company.

Meanwhile, the Madras high court refused to provide any interim relief on a plea by the workers union seeking to quash the government order classifying automobile manufacturing as essential commodities and continuous process industries. Industries classified in this category are allowed to operate even during the lockdown.

However, the court observed that there cannot be exploitation of workers by the employers taking advantage of the exemption made under the lockdown. The court directed the state that some kind of supervision must be maintained so that the workmen are not forced to work in conditions that may put their health in danger.

During the hearing on Monday, the counsels for Renault-Nissan stated that Covid-19 protocols are being maintained at the manufacturing units to ensure the safety and well-being of all workers. The counsel for Renault also contended that appropriate measures have been put in place, that three shifts have been reduced to two and all safety arrangements have been made for workers, including their transportation and vaccination for those eligible to be vaccinated.

However, the first bench comprising the Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy observed, "It is imperative that some kind of supervision be maintained by the State through the appropriate officers so that the workmen at Renault are not forced to work in conditions that may put their health in danger."

The court also directed the company to indicate if the level of production has been reduced. "...particularly since the conversion of three shifts to two will be meaningless if the overall number of workmen continues to be the same," it observed.

The court adjourned the plea by a week for the company and the state to make their submissions.

Workers talk

K Balaji Krishnan, president of the workmen union told The New Indian Express that no social distancing norm is followed in the factory floor due to which employees and their families are at risk. “We had requested the management to close the factory till the workers are vaccinated or the cases drop and the situation at the hospital improves. Even we had suggested to reduce production, but the management is not lending ear to our appeals,” said Krishnan.

He said they will boycott work from Wednesday and workers will not return until they feel safe. “Over 200 workers are working on a conveyor at one time and it is not practically possible to implement social distancing among them. Most of us are only bread winners of our families and we cannot put our lives at risk." Renault Nissan spokespersons could not be reached for comments.

Meanwhile, Hyundai Motor India plant has agreed to send its workers on five days of leave starting on Tuesday and decided to temporarily close operations at its Sriperumbudur plant from May 25 to May 29 to safeguard the well-being of its workforce.