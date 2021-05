By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The summer of 2021 is eerily similar to that of 2020 the roads have gone empty, daily wage labourers are out of work and shops have pulled their shutters down.

As the virus continues to halt life, it is also bringing the work of civilian volunteers feeding the vulnerable under the spotlight.

TNIE lensmen present scenes from the streets of Chennai that reaffirm our faith in the goodness of a civil society.