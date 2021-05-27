118 PwDs vaccinated at houses, special camps

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city corporation has vaccinated 118 persons with disabilities (PwDs) at their homes and through special camps, so far. Of these, 90 PwDs were vaccinated at special camps and 28 in their houses.

Persons with disabilities who want to get inoculated may register through the helpline 18004250111 or through 97007 99993, according to a statement from the corporation. For those having trouble going from place to place, vaccination has been arranged at homes. So far, 169 PwDs have expressed interest in vaccinating through registration, the statement said.

The city corporation had announced on Monday that essential workers between the ages of 18 and 45 are to be vaccinated on priority, including newspaper distributors, milk suppliers, roadside vendors, staff at grocery stores and pharmacies etc.

However, a zonal official said that not many under these categories have turned up so far. “It’s difficult to identify them too. It has only been two days and we are hopeful the turnout will be higher from next week,” the official said, adding that there was no shortage of vaccines.