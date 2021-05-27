STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hope is all we have and I kept mine alive: Covid survivor

In fact, doing that helped him keep his mind off from the soul-crushing suffering he had to witness, Senthil said.

Published: 27th May 2021 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2021 01:44 PM

Senthil Kumar

Senthil Kumar

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: To 38-year-old Senthil Kumar, social service has become a part of life. So much so that he continued following up on civic issues of his locality–Ayyappanthangal near Porur–over phone even from his bed in a Covid-19 ward. In fact, doing that helped him keep his mind off from the soul-crushing suffering he had to witness, Senthil said.

He was one of those who contracted the infection in April, when the second wave had just begun. Though he immediately got himself admitted to a private hospital, four of his loved ones–his mother, sister, wife, and daughter–tested positive within a couple of days. Since the infection was mild in severity, they were home quarantined. 

“It was difficult initially. I had high fever and was restless. Listening to someone constantly coughing in the bed next to mine, watching patients crying in fear, and seeing worried attendants praying for their loved ones were not experiences easily get adjusted to. Fear started kicking in,” he said. The only way out of this, he realised, was to do what he liked best. He would pick up his phone to follow up on civic issues with local officials. Throughout his ten-day hospital stay, he was in touch with journalists. 

“Since it was election time, we first spread awareness on fundamental rights, and what the voters can do. Further, my area, despite being close to the city, is devoid of all the facilities a city dweller usually enjoys. We have to follow up on garbage collection, water supply, and other issues, else the locality will turn into a mess,” he said. 

“Hope is all we have and I kept mine alive by doing what I like. During my hospital stay, I realised that those who are fearful give in easily. It weakens the body. Keep your hope alive and strengthen your mind with whatever that is possible. That is all we can do and all that I did,” he said. Post recovery, he is organising campaigns on Covid-19 vaccine awareness.

COVID survivor COVID 19
