Minor fire breaks out in maternity ward of Chennai hospital, no casualties

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A minor fire broke out in the duty doctor's room of the maternity ward on the second floor of the Government Kasturba Gandhi Hospital for Women and Children in Chennai on Wednesday night.

Nurses and other hospital staff quickly shifted the newborns and mothers to a safer place. Scenes from the Government Kasturba Gandhi Hospital for Women and Children in Chennai's Triplicane. @xpresstn pic.twitter.com/yP1V3wx6hr — The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) May 26, 2021

Police and fire department personnel said that new mothers and babies in the ward were quickly shifted to safety on the same floor and no casualties were reported. A senior police officer said that the fire was caused by a short circuit in the air-conditioner in the duty doctor's room.

On informing, fire tenders from a nearby station on Wallajah Road rushed to the spot and managed to extinguish the fire.

Minister PK Sekar Babu and Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni MLA Udayanidhi Stalin rushed to the spot and oversaw the operation. An investigation is on.