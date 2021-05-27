STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Minor fire breaks out in maternity ward of Chennai hospital, no casualties

Police and fire department personnel said that new mothers and babies in the ward were quickly shifted to safety on the same floor and no casualties were reported.

Published: 27th May 2021

Patients shifted to a safer place after fire broke out at Government Kasturba Gandhi Hospital For Women And Children in Triplicane, in chennai on Wednesday

Patients shifted to a safer place after fire broke out at Government Kasturba Gandhi Hospital For Women And Children in Triplicane, in chennai on Wednesday (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A minor fire broke out in the duty doctor's room of the maternity ward on the second floor of the Government Kasturba Gandhi Hospital for Women and Children in Chennai on Wednesday night.

Police and fire department personnel said that new mothers and babies in the ward were quickly shifted to safety on the same floor and no casualties were reported. A senior police officer said that the fire was caused by a short circuit in the air-conditioner in the duty doctor's room.

On informing, fire tenders from a nearby station on Wallajah Road rushed to the spot and managed to extinguish the fire. 

Minister PK Sekar Babu and Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni MLA Udayanidhi Stalin rushed to the spot and oversaw the operation. An investigation is on.

