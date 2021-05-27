STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Online classes to be recorded, monitored

On Monday, reports emerged that a teacher of PSBB in Chennai allegedly appeared semi-naked for an online class. 

online classes, e-learning

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Schools are to record online classes and the recordings should be regularly inspected by the school management and representatives of parent-teacher associations, Chief Minister MK Stalin ordered following a meeting held on monitoring of online classes. 

According to an official statement on Wednesday, the meeting was held after certain ‘undesirable events’ came to light recently. On Monday, reports emerged that a teacher of PSBB in Chennai allegedly appeared semi-naked for an online class. 

To lay down guidelines as to how online classes should be conducted, a committee comprising of the School Education Department Commissioner, Director of Higher Education, police officers from cyber crime and crime against women and children wings, academicians and counsellors is to be formed. The committee is to lay down guidelines to regulate online classes to prevent sexual harassment in schools and colleges within a week.

A helpline will be set up for students to raise complaints on those exhibiting improper behaviour during online classes and they will be held under POCSO Act. Cybercrime police officials will acknowledge any such complaints and investigate in a way that does not affect students, the statement said.

