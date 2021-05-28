Udhayanidhi inaugurates 50-bed Covid care facility

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated a 50-bedded Covid care facility at Manapakkam. The facility is an initiative of Heartfulness Institute, Shri Ram Chandra Mission and CIPACA and aimed at offering quality healthcare services to the underprivileged. The facility will manage mild and moderate cases and provide all quarantine facilities. Of the 50 beds, 10 has oxygen support.