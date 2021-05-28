Udhayanidhi inaugurates 50-bed Covid care facility

CHENNAI: MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated a 50-bedded Covid care facility at Manapakkam. The facility is an initiative of Heartfulness Institute, Shri Ram Chandra Mission and CIPACA and aimed at offering quality healthcare services to the underprivileged. The facility will manage mild and moderate cases and provide all quarantine facilities. Of the 50 beds, 10 has oxygen support.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Google, Facebook, WhatsApp share details with IT Ministry; Twitter still not following new digital norms: Sources
Rajasthan HC 'dissatisfied' over non-identification of people without valid IDs for vaccination
Six dead in slab collapse incident in Thane
Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh performs push-ups with National Defence Academy cadets
Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, both leaders express gratitude
'Has this ever happened since Independence?' TMC on Centre's Bengal Chief Secretary move