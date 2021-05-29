STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

RGGGH gets a breather as Covid cases decline

However, cases have come down now, and the situation in the leading tertiary hospital treating Covid patients has improved.

Published: 29th May 2021 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2021 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

The RGGGH, which saw a rush of patients not so long ago, now wears a calm look | DEBADATTA MALLICK

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Not so long ago at Chennai’s Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH), there were no beds for Covid patients and about 20-30 ambulances were waiting outside the premises at any given time, with patients gasping for breath. However, cases have come down now, and the situation in the leading tertiary hospital treating Covid patients has improved.

Doctors said that their ambulance corridor is absolutely clear with not even a single vehicle waiting for admission. “When an ambulance arrives, we immediately shift the patient to the ward. There is no waiting now,” says RGGGH Dean Dr E Theranirajan. He said that from about 250 to 270 patients in the Covid Zero Delay Ward during the peak in the first week of May, the numbers have now come down to 120 patients a day. Presently, out of the 2,050 beds available at the hospital, about 1,455 are occupied.

Complimenting this drop in admissions, cases in Chennai too have drastically come down. From a peak of 7,564 cases on May 12, and a positivity rate of 24.1 per cent, cases declined to 2,779 on May 27 with a positivity rate of 9.4 per cent — the first instance of positivity rate falling below 10% in 50 days.

According to experts, a positivity rate of below five indicates that the spread has been contained. RGGGH Dean meanwhile said that the many reasons for the decline in admissions and cases include lockdown, multi-disciplinary treatment, and ramping up of facilities.

“We added beds on the seventh floor of a tower. Then, we also added beds in the superspecialty block and cardio-thoracic block,” the Dean added. All this was done in a short span of time as cases peaked. “We also have beds at the IOG hospital and Chennai Trade Centre. Admissions have come down well compared to the peak,” the Dean said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RGGGH COVID 19 second covid wave COVID cases
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Reality vs Rhetoric: Decoding the smear India campaign
Ministry of Home Affairs (Photo | ANI)
Centre invites petition for citizenship from non-Muslim migrants
Representational Image.
New born baby tests Covid positive despite mother being negative in UP
FM Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Rising prices are singeing Covid-battered India, Madame Finance Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representationsl purpose only (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Monsoon likely to reach Kerala by May 31', predicts IMD
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp