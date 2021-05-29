Senior journo R Jawahar dies

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin and other leaders condoled the death of journalist and left-wing writer R Jawahar (73), who succumbed to Covid on Friday morning. He is survived by two sons. In a condolence message, Chief Minister MK Stalin said his death was a huge loss to progressive platform.

He was a guiding light for budding journalists. He conveyed his condolence to the family, friends and journalists. TNCC president KS Alagiri said Jawahar always extended a helping hand to the needy. His death is a huge loss to the press fraternity.

CPM state unit said his death is be a huge loss to left-wing progressive writers and journalists’ fraternity. VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan also expressed condolence to the family.