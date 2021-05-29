USISPF affiliate, Samsung donate 486 oxygen concentrators to TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The US-India Friendship Alliance, an affiliate of US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), has partnered with the Industries Department to donate 486 oxygen concentrators to Tamil Nadu. These concentrators were airlifted from Foshan in China to New Delhi, and were brought to Chennai subsequently by air. The State has expressed its appreciation for the efforts of USISPF.

Meanwhile, electronics major Samsung on Friday donated 3.5 lakh syringes as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives, to the Chennai Corporation. Authorities from the Samsung office in Chennai donated the syringes to Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi at Ripon Buildings.