All Chennai Corporation zones see decline in Covid-19 cases

Omjasvin MD By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the last seven-day block from May 24 to 30, Chennai has recorded a negative growth of Covid-19 cases at 8.3 percent. Much to the relief of residents, all the 15 Corporation zones are recording a negative case growth after almost 50 days.

This means that the number of people who are getting discharged is higher than the daily fresh cases.

While the decline in city's cases began on May 23, when it was 2.4 percent in negative, two zones - Ambattur and Sholinganallur - alone were recording a positive case growth.

However, now the decline in number of cases have accelerated and all the zones are recording a negative case growth.

Ambattur Corporation zone, which till May 23 had a positive case growth, now has the least number of fresh cases with a negative case growth of 13.8 percent.

Six Corporation zones have a case growth lesser in negative than Chennai's average.

Chennai Corporation officials said that the lockdown and vaccination camps are speeding up the decline.

"We vaccinated close to 35,000 people on May 17. Bulk vaccination camps have received great response among residential welfare associations and workplaces," said a Corporation official.

The Government hospitals heave a sigh of relief due to the decrease in cases.

The official said that people too have complied with the lockdown norms and so it is natural for the transmission to come down when the majority of the population is inside their houses.

"We are even permitted to sell grocery items through mobile carts between 7 am to 6 am. Food relief is also being given in many constituencies," said the Corporation official.

On May 29, when Chennai tested 30,720 people, the positivity rate stood at 8.8 percent, showing a huge decline from 26 percent on May 10.

The city's active cases are at 8 percent with only six zones - Thiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram, Alandur, Sholinganallur - having active cases in double digits.