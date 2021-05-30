MeToo: TN child rights panel summons 3 Chennai schools

Sushmitha Ramakrishnan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) has issued summons to the administrators and teachers from three schools in Chennai, following child sexual abuse allegations raised by students and alumni.

Students from one school have also been summoned.

The SCPCR team led by Saraswathi Rangasamy, chairperson of the commission, inspected Maharishi Vidya Mandir (MVM) and Chettinad Vidyashram after the commission received complaints from students and alumni, SCPCR said in a recent statement.

Administrators and teachers from the schools pertinent to the case have been summoned on June 10 and 8 respectively. Students from MVM, who lodged a complaint, have also been summoned along with school authorities.

Summons have also been issued to concerned authorities from St. George's Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School, where allegations against a faculty member were raised by former students.

“The commission after getting complaints through e-mail decided to look into the matter. After inquiring, we will submit a report to the government making appropriate recommendations to the respective department heads and the government,” said Rangasamy.