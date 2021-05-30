Omandurar Government Hospital sets up LED display to update kin on status of Covid-19 patients

Omjasvin MD By

CHENNAI: In a move to reduce the number of attenders visiting Covid-19 patients, the Omandurar Government Hospital has set up an LED dashboard display with information of Covid-19 patients.

This also marks one of the first times a hospital has taken up such an initiative to display patient status.

According to the hospital dean Dr. R Jayanthi, the display shows patient information in three categories - Stable, Critical, Very Critical.

“This was launched four days ago in tie-up with The Banyan NGO, State Rural Development Department, and Omandurar staff,” the dean said.

She said that this display will reduce the number of relatives coming to visit Covid patient and crowding the area as they can now see the information on display.

“This is in the trial run stage. We will update more information on this such as patient counseling, news, among other things,” she told Express.

Dr. Jayanthi said that the patient’s health conditions will be updated regularly and that there is also a WhatsApp group for getting the information out.

A helpline desk placed in front of the display will also answer general queries, ward details, and how attenders must behave, Dr Jayanthi added.

“The helpline will also take questions regarding information on vaccination, and spread awareness about Covid appropriate behavior,” she said, pointing out that in future the helpline desk will be made available 24/7.

“Presently, it only works from 8 am to 8 pm. The services will be extended for 24 hours. We will also give counseling to kin who lost their loved ones due to Covid,” the dean added.