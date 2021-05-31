Former minister M Manikandan booked for rape based on complaint lodged by actor

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former minister M Manikandan has been booked for rape, among other charges, based on a complaint lodged by an actor two days ago.

Apart from Section 376 (punishment for rape), the Adyar All Women Police have slapped Sections 506 (i) (criminal intimidation), 313 (miscarriage without women’s consent), and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC, and Section 67A of the Information Technology Act.

The actor had filed a complaint at the Chennai Police Commissioner’s office, accusing Manikandan of luring her into a relationship on the promise of marriage. Addressing reporters, she said that even four years into the alleged relationship, Manikandan kept evading talks about marriage.

The former minister was also accused of attacking and issuing death threats to the woman. The actor said she also had a forced abortion.

3-month grace period to renew enrolment

Chennai: The State government’s employment department has given a grace period of three months to renew the lapsed employment enrolment for unemployed persons. According to a press release of the Employment and Training department, persons, who failed to renew their enrolment in 2017-2019, now can renew their lapsed employment registration between May 28 to August 27. It can be through http://tnvelaivaaippu.gov.in/ or by applying through a registered post.