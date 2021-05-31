STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Former minister M Manikandan booked for rape based on complaint lodged by actor

The actor had filed a complaint at the Chennai Police Commissioner’s office, accusing Manikandan of luring her into a relationship on the promise of marriage.

Published: 31st May 2021 03:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2021 03:36 AM   |  A+A-

Manikandan_M

M Manikandan (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Former minister M Manikandan has been booked for rape, among other charges, based on a complaint lodged by an actor two days ago. 

Apart from Section 376 (punishment for rape), the Adyar All Women Police have slapped Sections 506 (i) (criminal intimidation), 313 (miscarriage without women’s consent), and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC, and Section 67A of the Information Technology Act.

The actor had filed a complaint at the Chennai Police Commissioner’s office, accusing Manikandan of luring her into a relationship on the promise of marriage. Addressing reporters, she said that even four years into the alleged relationship, Manikandan kept evading talks about marriage. 

The former minister was also accused of attacking and issuing death threats to the woman. The actor said she also had a forced abortion.

3-month grace period to renew enrolment

Chennai: The State government’s employment department has given a grace period of three months to renew the lapsed employment enrolment for unemployed persons. According to a press release of the Employment and Training department, persons, who failed to renew their enrolment in 2017-2019, now can renew their lapsed employment registration between May 28 to August 27. It can be through http://tnvelaivaaippu.gov.in/ or by applying through a registered post.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
M Manikandan
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | AP)
'No credible natural ancestor': Study says Chinese scientists created Covid in lab
A medic wearing a PPE kit collects a swab sample of a woman for the COVID-19 test. (Photo| ANI)
117 districts classified as 'aspirational' show poor performance in fighting Covid
A medic inoculates a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a disabled man in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.52 lakh fresh Covid cases in 24 hours, lowest in 50 days
Medics wearing PPE check a COVID-19 patient upon her arrival at LNJP hospital, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Month-long complications post Covid make road to recovery longer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-coup protesters shout slogan with a banner reading ''Carry on revolution! We do not accept as the military slave,'' in Kamayut township of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar: Millions face hunger as military coup paralyses economy
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi CM will continue to demand COVID-19 vaccines despite attack by BJP: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp