STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Mindful practices to manage heritage

Heritage management is not just giving a solution or documenting the heritage but also looking into the people.

Published: 31st May 2021 01:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2021 01:54 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Sahana Iyer
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  What does it take to bring various aspects of local heritage to people’s attention? At a time when tangible and intangible heritage face numerous threats climate change, depleting numbers of artisans, shortage of materials for maintenance, lack of a conscious drive to help, tourism what do we need to ensure adequate planning, maintaining and managing? In the final session of a three-part heritage series by DakshinaChitra, in collaboration with Nam Veedu Nam Oor Nam Kadhai, the concepts of heritage management and ethical tourism were discussed in regards to the legacy of Chennai.

While there is a conversation about the logistics involved in making heritage more accessible to people within and beyond the country, speaker and architect Thirupurasundari Sevvel emphasises the responsibility towards the stakeholders of the heritage. “It is important to get people involved and share the profits with them. You have to create a market, which includes the stakeholders.

Heritage management is not just giving a solution or documenting the heritage but also looking into the people. To use heritage as an effective tool, you need sensitive and sensible practices,” she says. Ethical responsibility also extends to acknowledging the less positive details of the heritage, including colonisation, social issues and conflicts. Only by addressing and learning about the good and the bad, can one have complete awareness and knowledge of the legacy of the heritage.

With the aid of beautiful artwork made by artist Srishti Prabhakar, Sevvel explained points to keep in mind when practising ethical heritage management. Apart from benefitting the stakeholders, documentation and conversation are vital to increasing the relevance of heritage. The more there is talk about the heritage, the more attention it will garner. Simpler tools such as signages and a good public transport system are essential in providing a memorable experience.

Once you bring attention to the city’s heritage and successfully market it, what next? Once a particular heritage is out there to explore, it is essential to ensure that ethical practices ensue. For one, accessibility by way of wheelchair ramps, braille text, relevant signages, sign language interpreters etc is still very rare in India and must be magnified. There shouldn’t be anyone who should be stopped from accessing a heritagebased tour...It is a lot of effort initially, but once you get used to it, it will be very beneficial,” said Sevvel. Another emphasised point was the need to mention all the references and relevant sources related to heritage. While tourism is stagnant during the pandemic, information- sharing online is at its peak.

People from opposite ends of the world acquire knowledge about heritage through social media. However, while these platforms connect people, they are also notoriously known for the circulation of misinformation. Amid an information overdose, it is important to be a conscious consumer. “We should be aware of who we are supporting or following. Sometimes when you share or repost something, your followers might think the source is ethical because they trust you. We should be conscious consumers to fact-check or scrutinise the narrative. Any information becomes viral. So, it’s important to authenticate what we consume,” added Sevvel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Chennai heritage sites
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | AP)
'No credible natural ancestor': Study says Chinese scientists created Covid in lab
A medic wearing a PPE kit collects a swab sample of a woman for the COVID-19 test. (Photo| ANI)
117 districts classified as 'aspirational' show poor performance in fighting Covid
A medic inoculates a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a disabled man in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.52 lakh fresh Covid cases in 24 hours, lowest in 50 days
Medics wearing PPE check a COVID-19 patient upon her arrival at LNJP hospital, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Month-long complications post Covid make road to recovery longer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-coup protesters shout slogan with a banner reading ''Carry on revolution! We do not accept as the military slave,'' in Kamayut township of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar: Millions face hunger as military coup paralyses economy
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi CM will continue to demand COVID-19 vaccines despite attack by BJP: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp