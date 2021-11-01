STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai: Minor among six arrested for murdering delivery boy

Inquiries revealed that V Mani and his friend Sekar, also his roommate, had recently quarrelled with Leander, their neighbour on the ground floor.

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Thiru Vi Ka Nagar police arrested six persons, including a minor, for the murder of a Swiggy delivery boy on Tuesday. Police said on Sunday that they recovered three motorbikes, three knives and one mobile phone from the accused. 

According to police, the victim V Mani (35) was found unconscious at the Thiru Vi Ka Nagar corporation school ground. When police rushed him to a nearby government hospital, he was pronounced dead on arrival. 

Inquiries revealed that V Mani and his friend Sekar, also his roommate, had recently quarrelled with Leander, their neighbour on the ground floor. Though the issue was resolved, Leander informed his friends G Ranjith alias Deepak (27) and R Aiyannar (28), who along with their friends M Karthikeyan alias ‘Kulla’ Karthik (26), K Chinnaswamy alias Chinna (22), a 17-year-old minor and J Jayasuriya alias Vijay (18), allegedly attacked Sekar at his home.

They also forcibly took Mani on their motorbike to the school ground and attacked him with a knife and fled. Police are on the lookout for the main suspect Leander while the others have been arrested. 

Webinar on cyber security

Chennai: In a bid to make people more aware of cyber security, the Cyber Society of India (CySI) conducted a webinar in Tamil for the students of Dr MGR Janaki College of Arts and Science on Saturday as part of events for the National Cyber Security Awareness Month (October). Students raised questions regarding the important aspects of cyber security and cybercrime that were answered by a team of experts from CySI. 

