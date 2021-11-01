Marching across the nation to create awareness about sexual assault

Sahana Iyer By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: What would you do to stand up against social injustice? Would you stand your ground alone in front of total strangers? Or sleep under trees and in temples to spread the message? Would you let go of conveniences in life to set out on a cross-country journey? To Vinayak Nimbalkar, these disadvantages have hardly seemed bothersome for the past month when he compares them to the sexual assault and rape women face in our country daily.

The Mumbai-based theatre artiste was plagued by the several accounts of rapes in India during the pandemic and finally, was driven to action when news of the rape of a 30-year-old in Mumbai hit the headlines; a rehash of the horrific Nirbhaya case. With some money and a train ride to Kanniyakumari, the 28-year-old marched on foot with a goal in mind. “I thought that if I walked from Kanniyakumari to Kashmir, I could discuss this issue with several people on the way. Once I had a plan in sight, I began saving money — some friends helped out for the cause — and began my journey,” he shares.

Vinayak has not mapped out his route. He plays it by the ear in an attempt to cover as many villages and meet as many people as possible. He observes that while there are exceptions, largely, people are hesitant to talk to him regarding the issue despite its relevance today. “What is the point if women are still facing sexual assault in 2021? In my opinion, there is no point in social activism after a rape has already happened, when we can have this conversation before the events, raise awareness and avoid it. If we are proactive, people would be scared to even attempt such acts. Many people have asked me what I can do single-handedly. I may not make a big change, but I’ll try to make a small difference,” he says.

Challenges have been abundant — language barriers, no accommodation, cramps, brutal calluses — but they have not deterred him from springing this conversation wherever he goes. During his travels near Kanniyakumari, Vinayak was kicked out of an establishment by a senior citizen who learnt of his cause. Despite these reactions, he leans into the demographic, along with a rural audience. “People in villages tend to talk more than those in cities. At the same time, they tend to have far fewer conversations about the rape culture,” he notes. In areas where he could not speak the language, he resorted to signs and gestures for communication.

This practice of looking the other way has discouraged several women from sharing their experiences, learned Vinayak from a college professor. She explained how revealing personal stories about mental and physical anguish comes with the fear of being forced to leave work and get married instead. “People do not report rape cases for fear of society, not being able to get married and tarnishing family reputation. This shouldn’t happen. More women need to come forward so people can take action,” he concludes.