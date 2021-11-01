Now, you can take up infrastructure work with Chennai corporation aid

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: City residents, resident associations or companies can now take up community infrastructure projects like parks, modern libraries, renovation of school and college buildings etc., by paying one-third of the estimated project cost to the city corporation under the ‘Namakku Naame Thittam.’

The corporation has been allocated Rs 50 crore for the project with which it will cover the remaining cost of construction or maintenance. For works related to renovation of water bodies, the minimum public contribution should be 50 per cent for components like desilting and bund formation, according to the guidelines for the implementation of the project.

Speaking to TNIE, a corporation official said, “Resident associations or companies can contact us for clarifications. There are some projects that cannot be taken up as part of the project like renovation of government-aided and self-financing schools and colleges.”

The list of suggested works include renovation of waterbodies, formation, improvement or maintenance of parks, playgrounds, traffic islands, fountains or streetlights, installation of energy efficient street lights in public areas, construction of shopping complexes, bridges, culverts, storm water drains, all-weather roads, improvement of public toilets etc.

While the minimum public contribution is to be one-third of the estimated project value, there will be no upper limit for contribution from residents. After selecting a project, companies or residents may contact the corporation commissioner, deputy commissioner, regional deputy commissioners, chief engineers or zonal officers.

For further clarifications on the scheme, residents may contact 9444100198. Residents will have to fill up an application for the work taken up and the consent to contribute the minimum value, which has to be submitted to the commissioner.

According to scheme guidelines, if the demand is more, priority is to be awarded to works that are deemed to be of greater benefit to the community.

