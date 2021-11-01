STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Prevent resurgence of Covid-19 cases, check spread of dengue: Tamil Nadu Health Secy

Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan wrote to the Collectors detailing the challenges regarding the prevention of resurgence of Covid-19 cases given more relaxations made.

Published: 01st November 2021 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2021 04:33 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan

Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan (File| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan wrote to the Collectors detailing the challenges regarding the prevention of resurgence of Covid-19 cases given more relaxations made. He also asked the Collectors to monitor dengue, food, and water-borne illnesses considering the onset of the northeast monsoon.

In a letter shared to the media on Sunday, the health secretary mentioned the percentage of 18-plus people, who have not yet taken any dose is below the national average due to the slow pace of the Covid-19 vaccination drive in the first four-and-a-half month. This is an issue bugging the State, though the per-day and mega-camp vaccination targets are being met, he added. 

“It is important to prevent a resurgence of Covid cases. Considering the relaxations, strict follow up of SOPs and wearing of masks in the public, crowded and closed places, in addition to maintaining social distance and frequent hand washing, are very important,” Radhakrishnan said, adding the State achieved 23.27 lakh vaccinations last Saturday.

Highlighting that the next few months are very crucial, the health secretary instructed the officials not to give away the gains made in the past few months in tackling Covid and other issues. He instructed the Collectors to ensure that Aedes mosquitoes are not breeding in unused containers and water tanks.

“Dengue cases, which seasonally increase during the last three months every year, are on the rise even during this year, especially in Avadi, Chennai, Kancheepuram, and Salem,” the health secretary said. If mosquito-breeding sources are not checked, it will lead to a further increase of cases, he added and asked the officers to involve local bodies, staff of all departments, including the public health personnel, and sensitise them regarding tackling offices, residences, and public places.

He also stressed the need to stock medicines to tackle rain-related water and food-borne illnesses, apart from ensuring health facilities have adequate anti-snake venom, functional generators with enough fuel, and oxygen as per the requirements. He said there is a need to strictly monitor, enforce, and continue the policy of test, trace, and vaccinate people.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
J Radhakrishnan dengue
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Buying home for investment? Think again!
Late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar (Photo| Cinema Express)
In a first, Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar's eyes donated to four people on same day
Schools will start functioning in full swing from November 15. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

Schools reopen in Kerala after a 20-month gap as COVID cases continue to decrease
 

A view of the Model Residential School at Keezhmad in Aluva | File pic
Keezhmad school formulates happiness curriculum of its own for tribal students

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp