Prevent resurgence of Covid-19 cases, check spread of dengue: Tamil Nadu Health Secy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan wrote to the Collectors detailing the challenges regarding the prevention of resurgence of Covid-19 cases given more relaxations made. He also asked the Collectors to monitor dengue, food, and water-borne illnesses considering the onset of the northeast monsoon.

In a letter shared to the media on Sunday, the health secretary mentioned the percentage of 18-plus people, who have not yet taken any dose is below the national average due to the slow pace of the Covid-19 vaccination drive in the first four-and-a-half month. This is an issue bugging the State, though the per-day and mega-camp vaccination targets are being met, he added.

“It is important to prevent a resurgence of Covid cases. Considering the relaxations, strict follow up of SOPs and wearing of masks in the public, crowded and closed places, in addition to maintaining social distance and frequent hand washing, are very important,” Radhakrishnan said, adding the State achieved 23.27 lakh vaccinations last Saturday.

Highlighting that the next few months are very crucial, the health secretary instructed the officials not to give away the gains made in the past few months in tackling Covid and other issues. He instructed the Collectors to ensure that Aedes mosquitoes are not breeding in unused containers and water tanks.

“Dengue cases, which seasonally increase during the last three months every year, are on the rise even during this year, especially in Avadi, Chennai, Kancheepuram, and Salem,” the health secretary said. If mosquito-breeding sources are not checked, it will lead to a further increase of cases, he added and asked the officers to involve local bodies, staff of all departments, including the public health personnel, and sensitise them regarding tackling offices, residences, and public places.

He also stressed the need to stock medicines to tackle rain-related water and food-borne illnesses, apart from ensuring health facilities have adequate anti-snake venom, functional generators with enough fuel, and oxygen as per the requirements. He said there is a need to strictly monitor, enforce, and continue the policy of test, trace, and vaccinate people.