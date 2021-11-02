Biker hits pothole, fatally run over by bus; video goes viral

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old man was run over by an MTC bus on Anna Salai on Monday as he lost control of his bike after hitting a pothole. The Highways department soon filled the pothole with gravel and sand.

The victim was identified as Mohammad Younus, a 32-year-old techie from Ramapuram. He was riding his two-wheeler to office when he was killed. The accident happened around 8.44 am near the Rainbow Hospital between Little Mount and Saidapet in Chennai. CCTV footage of the accident went viral on social media on Monday.

The CCTV footage shows Mohammed Younus’ two-wheeler hitting the pothole after which he loses balance. “His two-wheeler then veers towards the bus passing him to his left. Soon, Younus’ vehicle skids and he comes under the wheels of the bus before being crushed by the rear wheel,” said an officer. Police added that Younus’ helmet fell away as he was thrown towards the bus.

Police further said the MTC bus (route No 5E) was plying between Besant Nagar and Vadapalani via Saidapet when the incident took place. The Guindy traffic investigation police rushed to the spot soon after the accident. Police also retrieved the CCTV footage from the spot.

Bus driver Devaraja was booked for causing death due to negligence and rash driving. However, the State Highways department, under whose jurisdiction the road falls, filled the pothole with gravel and sand within two hours. Younus’ body was sent to Royapettah Government Hospital for postmortem.

Highways dept fixes pothole

