Nearly 29.69 lakh people use Chennai Metro services in October

A total of 29,69,388 passengers had travelled in Metro trains during the month of October, according to a statement from Chennai Metro. 

Published: 02nd November 2021 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2021 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The Metro saw maximum single-day patronage of 1,17,630 passengers on October 13. “In October 2021, a total of 44,716 passengers utilised the QR Code ticketing system, while 15,94,053 passengers had used the Travel Card Ticketing System,” the statement had added.

