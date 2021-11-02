Nearly 29.69 lakh people use Chennai Metro services in October
Published: 02nd November 2021 05:23 AM | Last Updated: 02nd November 2021 05:23 AM
CHENNAI: A total of 29,69,388 passengers had travelled in Metro trains during the month of October, according to a statement from Chennai Metro.
The Metro saw maximum single-day patronage of 1,17,630 passengers on October 13. “In October 2021, a total of 44,716 passengers utilised the QR Code ticketing system, while 15,94,053 passengers had used the Travel Card Ticketing System,” the statement had added.