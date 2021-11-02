Newly weds crushed to death after concrete mixer falls on car

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A newly-married couple were killed in a road accident in Tiruvallur district after a concrete mixer fell on their car on Sunday night. The deceased were identified as Manoj Kumar (31) from Arakkonam and Karthika (30) from Perungalathur.

While Manoj Kumar was a medical representative, Karthika was a doctor in a private clinic. The couple married four days ago on October 28. “On Sunday, the couple had gone to Karthika’s house and were returning to Arakkonam by car. The vehicle was plying on the Poonamallee-Arakkonam highway near Kadambathur at around 9.45 pm, when the driver of a concrete mixer truck plying on the opposite side, lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a turn,” said Elango, Sub Inspector of Police.

The concrete mixer fell on the car, crushing the couple. When the truck was removed after two hours, the ambulance crew declared the couple dead. Mappedu police registered a case and sent their bodies to Tiruvallur GH. The truck driver has escaped and a search is on.