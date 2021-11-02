STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stalin inaugurates new HR&CE school

CM MK Stalin welcomes students at the government school at Maduvankarai with sweets and study materials on Monday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the Ekambaranathar Matriculation School through video conference and visited a government primary school located in Guindy Maduvankarai to welcome the students, who attended school after 19 months.

Till a few months ago, the school was being run by a private trust. Recently, the HR&CE Department  took over the school management. Following this, the name of the school was changed to Kancheepuram Arulmigu Ekambaranathar Matriculation Higher Secondary School. Earlier, the school was functioning on the lands owned by the Kanchipuram Ekambaranathar temple.

Following the change of management, Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the functioning of the school through video conference and later distributed uniforms and books to some students of the school.
According to a press statement, for the welfare of the students and teaching faculties, various basic amenities were established in the school at a cost of Rs 27.84 lakh. Besides, works are going on to establish additional facilities in the school premises at an estimate of Rs 1 crore.

During the occasion, Minister for HR&CE P K Sekar Babu, MP Dhayanidhi Maran, Chief Secretary V Iraianbu, and others were present. Likewise, the chief minister visited the corporation school at Maduvankarai in Guindy and welcomed the students.  Speaking to the students, Stalin urged them to concentrate on their studies and strictly adhere to Covid protocols. Minister for PWD EV Velu and Minister for Health Ma Subramanian among others accompanied him.

