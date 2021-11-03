STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Plaint cites loss of Rs 28 crore due to award of tender

The complaint also pointed out the poor quality of construction as recorded in the report by the Centre for Urbanization, Buildings & Environment (CUBE)

Cash; Capital; investment

Representational Image (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai-based civic rights organisation Arappor Iyakkam has filed a complaint with the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) on alleged corruption in the construction of 864 tenements in KP Park, Pulianthope.

The complaint stated that the tender was awarded to PST Engineering Construction at a cost 45 per cent more than the market rate, resulting in a loss of Rs 27.7 crore to the exchequer and in unjust enrichment to the contractor.

In response to a Right to Information (RTI) appeal filed by Arappor Iyakkam requesting financial bids submitted by bidders, they were informed by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board that only one bidder - PST Engineering Construction - entered the financial bid stage.

The complaint also pointed out the poor quality of construction as recorded in the report by the Centre for Urbanization, Buildings & Environment (CUBE) put together by IIT-Madras and the State government to conduct an independent quality assessment of the building.

DVAC Arappor Iyakkam
