President Kovind urged to form panel for Anglo-Indians

President Ram Nath Kovind has been urged to form a separate commission for the welfare of Anglo-Indian community members in the country.

Published: 03rd November 2021 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2021 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: President Ram Nath Kovind has been urged to form a separate commission for the welfare of Anglo-Indian community members in the country. In a letter, Anglo-Indian Suburban Front President Dr Augustine Roy Rozario referred to Articles 338 (10) and 340 and said the President has the authority to set up such a commission on the lines of National Commission for SC and ST.    

“But no such commission was constituted despite a socio-economic study and a report released by the Ministry of Minority Affairs in September 2013,” he said, adding the delay has pushed people to struggle for identity, welfare, and socio-economic development.

Referring to the Centre’s decision to deny reservation for nomination to the Parliament and State Assemblies, Roy alleged the Centre’s data, pegging Anglo-Indian population as 296, is erroneous and the actual population is around four lakh. “We request you to kindly appoint the commission,” said Rozario, a Chennai resident.

