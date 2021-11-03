STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman battling depression found dead

A 53-year-old woman, wife of Inspector General of Registration Department Sivan Arul, was found dead at her house on Lloyds Road in Royapettah on Tuesday.

Published: 03rd November 2021 06:49 AM

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

Police said the woman identified as Sumathi was under depression for the past couple of weeks. She was allegedly lying unconscious inside her bathroom, when she was alone at her house located on the first floor of an apartment on Lloyds Road.

Her neighbour who went inside the house found her lying in a pool of blood and alerted the police control room. On information, a police team led by the Ice House police inspector S Saravanan went to the place and rushed her to the Government Royapettah Hospital (GRH), where the doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Her husband Arul and two children on Tuesday morning had gone to work and college when the incident took place. Police have registered a case under Section 174 (unnatural death) of CrPC and further investigations are on.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).

