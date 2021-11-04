Chennai Corp allots Rs 10 lakh per zone for road maintenance

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city corporation went into overdrive on Wednesday, taking up road improvement works including filling up potholes. The civic body has allotted Rs 10 lakh per zone for all 15 zones to take up this work.

In a survey by the corporation, 942 roads in the city were found to be in need of maintenance work, which includes filling up potholes. For filling, wet mix macadam, cement-concrete mix or cold mix are used, according to a release from the corporation on Wednesday. The civic body maintains 471 bus route roads and 34,640 interior roads.

Executive engineers at the zonal level are to oversee this work and Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi inspected work in some areas on Wednesday. On Tuesday and Wednesday, rains have led to water stagnation in 49 areas of which 36 have been cleared so far, the release said.

The corporation has also pruned 19,025 trees in the city to ensure traffic is not disrupted during the monsoon season. On Monday, a 32-year-old techie from Ramapuram lost control of his bike after he hit a pothole and was run over by an MTC bus.