STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Landfill near Cooum removed; Won’t dump more waste, says panchayat

We are also looking at composting in micro-composting centres and material recovery facilities here on,” he said.

Published: 04th November 2021 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2021 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Senneerkuppam landfill was cleared after complaints were raised | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Six months after the Senneer kuppam panchayat near Thiruverkadu began dumping waste abutting the Cooum river, forming a landfill, the trash is now being removed after intervention of the Tiruvallur district administration officials. 

The area was among the first to be restored under the Cooum river eco restoration project under the Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust (CRRT) in 2016 when the accumulated solid waste was removed and the boundaries were fenced. However, with daily waste from the panchayat, including medical and poultry waste, being dumped on the road abutting the river, not only did the solid waste spill over to pollute the river but also proved to be a menace to local residents and commuters due to the stench. Landfills also produce leachate which can contaminate surface and groundwater.

Locals said once the panchayat began dumping the waste here, trucks on their way back from Koyambedu market would stop in the wee hours of the day and unload vegetable or fruit wastage here. S Amrizhthamannan, block development officer, Poonamallee said after complaints were raised, most of the waste was cleared in a period of two nights and there are only about two loads of garbage left. “We have made arrangements for the waste to be transferred to Kodungaiyur. We are also looking at composting in micro-composting centres and material recovery facilities here on,” he said.

Poonamallee officials also said waste will not be dumped in the site again. To aid this, trees are to be planted in the space. When asked where the daily waste from the panchayat is to be dumped here on, officials said that a space has been designated outside residential limits where garbage will be dumped and the accumulated garbage will be transferred to Kodungaiyur twice a week. A senior official of the Tiruvallur district administration said that they have taken cognisance of the matter and that their team is working on shifting the waste.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cooum
India Matters
(For representational purposes | Express Illustrations)
After COVID, now Dengue surge begins to bite as Centre rushes teams to states and UTs
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Kerala may soon say 'cheers' to pubs and wine parlours in IT parks
Radhakrishnan (L) lives with his younger brother and mother.
NEET 2021: This TN tribal boy, supported by differently-abled single mother, secures 406 marks!
Manathakkali — Black nightshade or Solanum nigrum — is a berry-bearing shrub found commonly in the backyard
Kerala's local herb 'Manathakkali' approved for liver cancer, research gets US FDA nod

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp