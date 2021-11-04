Unknown disease kills nine ostriches in Vandalur Zoo, 2 more fall sick

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: An unknown disease has been wreaking havoc at the Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur, as nine ostriches have succumbed in just over a week and two are reportedly sick. Vandalur Zoo authorities, despite best efforts, have so far been unable to diagnose the exact cause. The flightless ostrich is the world’s largest bird and native of the African savanna.

“Being an exotic bird, nothing much is known. We had a total of 39 ostriches, of which five died on October 27, two on 28th, one on 29th and another on Wednesday. All of them were healthy and exhibited no prolonged symptoms. Just a day before, they looked dull, inactive and then collapsed. We suspect that it is something specific to ostriches because all other birds in the zoo are absolutely fine,” Zoo director V Karuna Priya told TNIE.

Postmortem revealed the birds had pneumonia, but veterinarians opine it might not be the cause of death. Previous samples sent to the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal for bacteriology, virology, and toxicology examination have returned negative for Covid-19. Food poisoning was also ruled out.

Experts from Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University and the Animal Husbandry department examined the sick birds, which are in isolation. Sources said even they were clueless about what was happening.

“We are trying to consult national and international experts to understand whether there was any similar mass death of ostriches in any zoos. In Hyderabad zoo, two ostriches died under similar circumstances. The results of their samples also didn’t pinpoint to any specific disease,” said Shekhar Kumar Niraj, Chief Wildlife Warden. Based on wide consultations, the two sick birds are given Tamiflu, used to treat flu virus.

Karuna Priya said blood smear and organ impression were examined and fowl cholera was also ruled out. “Scientists are checking for the possibility of Avian Flu and we are expecting the results anytime soon,” she said.