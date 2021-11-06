Diwali aftermath: 138 MT of firecracker waste collected in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city corporation has collected 138.21 metric tons of firecracker waste on Friday, post Deepavali celebrations. The waste was transported to the Tamil Nadu Waste Management Limited unit at Gummidipoondi in 33 vehicles.

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh had ordered the firecracker waste generated in the city be removed within 24 hours. To meet this, the staff started removing garbage from the early hours of Friday. In addition to the existing vehicles, an additional 33 vehicles were deployed for these tasks.