STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Planting the seed of change

“The indebtedness level is around 90 per cent in states like Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and it’s only getting worse.

Published: 06th November 2021 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2021 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Sahana Iyer
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Our country has a lot of fleeting issues — Aryan Khan’s arrest, the India vs Pakistan match, accusations of tobacco promotion in the film VIP — that cause mass racket for a few months before becoming a footnote in history. But, behind the sensationalism lies India’s real problems, the systemic faults that never lose currency.

While we can create a small dent through charity, systemic issues need systemic solutions like the one being attempted by four schoolgirls — Sharada Gopalakrishnan (14, Chennai), Nandini Raju (16, Hyderabad), Srilakshmi Reddy (16, Hyderabad), Amrutha Polturi (16, Arizona) — of The Purpose Academy by 1M1B in partnership with College of Engineering, SCET at UC Berkeley and Innovation Acceleration Group. Targeting the debt crisis in the agricultural sector is their Project Mritsa.

While the sector has the highest rate of employment, farmers are hardly living their ideal life. With capital-intensive equipment and low earnings, the nation’s food providers find themselves in an unfortunate cycle of a neverending debt. “The indebtedness level is around 90 per cent in states like Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and it’s only getting worse.

Due to the high levels of debt, sadly around 12,000 farmers commit suicide every year. Simultaneously, there is a harmful impact of chemical intensive farming resulting in soil and environment degradation, which is devastating. When we came across this news, it shocked us! We knew we had to come up with a solution to improve and sustain farming, so the four of us came together to form Project Mritsa, meaning good earth in Sanskrit,” explains Nandini.

The student initiative aims to help farmers in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, shift towards chemical-free, safe, and sustainable zero-budget natural farming. By creating videos, the students help farmers understand how to apply for government schemes. They also create training modules to teach them natural methods of farming and use their Instagram handle to garner more eyeballs for the issue.

“We hope that our project will strongly impact farmers in Andhra Pradesh, and help students like us face and solve real-world problems more efficiently,” shares Sharada, whose love for graphic design and the visual arts allowed her to help produce the videos and animations for the team. “I could tell that these (mentoring sessions) were very valuable lessons that are applicable in a variety of fields. I now have a rudimentary understanding of entrepreneurship and how to use these ideas and mental models to create change. I have an inkling about the lives and struggles of a very significant yet very overlooked portion of the Indian population,” she adds.

The team hopes to raise more funds for cold storage units, continue engaging and educating farmers and help them access government schemes and training modules. 1M1B is an organisation co-founded by Manav Subodh with an idea to activate a million people who will impact a billion. The Purpose Academy is a programme of 1M1B that engages bright young minds to solve real world challenges; for this they undergo a 150-hour curriculum.

“If we can tap into their (the children’s) brain power to begin (a change) in our backyard, that is something we will be leaving behind. We scout for real problems that the country is facing, such as the farming community in this instance. These children have been raising funds and educating people and I am glad that these girls are showing the way. They are truly creating an impact, not a surgical one but a systemic one,” notes Manav.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose
Fuel price cut in consonance with national mood
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with captain Virat Kohli the dismissal of Scotland's Matthew Cross. (Photo | AP)
'What if New Zealand beat Afghanistan?' Ravi Jadeja's reply is brutally spot on!
For representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)
No extension of free ration scheme after November 30, economic recovery cited
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Assam man’s tale of booze, blood, business and de addiction 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp