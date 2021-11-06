Resting your mind is more important than resting your body

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sleep is the best form of relaxation. Not too many people need to be convinced that the body must have proper sleep inorder to function properly. However, not many people are aware of the vital role of ‘rest’ in preserving health. That’s because many people feel that the words rest and sleep are synonymous. Even though both are vitally important, they definitely are not the same.

The condition of sleep exists only when consciousness has ceased, whereas in case of rest, it is not so. So what exactly is rest? In simple words, it is a period of inactivity during which the body can restore expended energy. We’ve all experienced this. When we are tired, and we take a short nap or some rest, we feel refreshed and invigorated.

According to psychiatrists and behavioural scientists, to refresh the human mind and body, four kinds of rest are necessary. First is physical rest,that may be obtained by discontinuing physical activities — sitting or lying down and relaxing. Second is sensory rest, which is secured by remaining quiet and by refraining from using the eyes, which curtails a great drain of energy. Third is emotional rest, which is achieved by non involvement in the ups and downs caused by personal interaction.

And the last one is mental rest, which is obtained by positive thinking, meditation, etc. So, rest can be used very effectively to rejuvenate ourselves and improve our outlook. For various reasons, our sleep may be inadequate or we may have to be more active physically or mentally during some part of the day. In such situations, we become drowsy, sleepy, restless or down.

And to recover, we need good rest. Study shows that most of the stress that so many working people struggle under can be traced to forcing the body beyond its capabilities. They push themselves and resort to stimulants like coffee, tea, soft drinks, etc., to perk themselves up. This practice takes its toll on their physical and mental health. In today’s hustle and bustle atmosphere of workaholism and efforts to succeed and get ahead, the body’s biological needs are often sacrificed in favour of productivity at any cost.

Under such a scenario,it is far better to take some time to rest quietly, with eyes closed and the body still, so as to perform more efficiently thereafter, than to drag through and perform at a greatly reduced productivity level. Nowadays, many top multinationals, especially abroad, have made separate restrooms for their staff so that they can just go there and relax to come back and work with more energy.

Many medical professionals have also said that napping improves body functions, including digestion. Also resting at regular intervals prevents excessive fatigue and promotes better and more efficient work. It sharpens the mind and also allows you to fall asleep more quickly and sleep more soundly. Remember, resting and napping is not a sign of laziness, it is an intelligent and productive use of your time.

Resting the mind is even more important than resting the body. Studies have revealed that regular practice of meditation for even a few minutes in the morning, at bedtime and at convenient intervals during the day would keep the mind relaxed and considerably reduce the quantum and frequency of rest that would be required. So make a habit to rest a bit daily to disengage the mind from thoughts and give it sweet relaxation.

— Rajyogi Brahmakumar Nikunj