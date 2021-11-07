STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai floods 2021: Ghosts of the past haunt citizens amid the recent deluge

As the depression in the Bay of Bengal caused a heavy downpour that battered the state capital and nearby areas, Corporation and government officials got down to work to ensure minimal damage to life.

Published: 07th November 2021 11:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2021 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

People wade through a waterlogged road following heavy rains at Vyasarpadi in Chennai

People wade through a waterlogged road following heavy rains at Vyasarpadi in Chennai. (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Waterlogged roads, uprooted trees, houses submerged, relocating residents in low-lying areas, opening of the three main reservoirs these scenes from the 2015 floods are fresh in every Chennaiite's memory. And six years later, it is happening again.

Incessant rains, thunder and lightning greeted city residents in the wee hours of Sunday. As the depression in the Bay of Bengal caused a heavy downpour that battered the state capital and nearby areas, Corporation and government officials got down to work to ensure minimal damage to life. The New Indian Express lensmen R Satish Babu, Ashwin Prasath and Debadatta Mallick capture the ground reality.

(Clockwise from right) Rain water flooded the premises of Greater Chennai Corporation's Ripon Building, West Mambalam's Devanathan Colony, T Nagar's Dr Nair Road and Ram Nagar at Velachery. (Photo| R Satish Babu, Ashwin Prasath and Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai rains Chennai Floods 2021 Chennai floods Chennai deluge Chennai floods photos 2015 Chennai floods
India Matters
With the Chennai city receiving heavy rains last night, the highest since 2015, residents in many parts of the capital woke up to inundation on Sunday morning. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Another round of extreme rainfall awaits Chennai & neighborhood
Around the portrayal of injustice and tyranny inflicted upon marginalised castes, exists the story of Justice K Chandru, whose real-life efforts to seek justice for the oppressed inspired the film.
‘Jai Bhim will make you question your silence’
There is no class distinction when it comes to teen behaviour.
No kidding: Do parents really know what their children are doing?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
This farmer promises better income, health from black wheat

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • B S MANI
    Only CM seen with people. Where are BJP
    7 hours ago reply
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp