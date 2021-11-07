Chennai floods 2021: Ghosts of the past haunt citizens amid the recent deluge

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Waterlogged roads, uprooted trees, houses submerged, relocating residents in low-lying areas, opening of the three main reservoirs these scenes from the 2015 floods are fresh in every Chennaiite's memory. And six years later, it is happening again.

Incessant rains, thunder and lightning greeted city residents in the wee hours of Sunday. As the depression in the Bay of Bengal caused a heavy downpour that battered the state capital and nearby areas, Corporation and government officials got down to work to ensure minimal damage to life. The New Indian Express lensmen R Satish Babu, Ashwin Prasath and Debadatta Mallick capture the ground reality.