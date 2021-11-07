Heavy rains leave parts of Chennai waterlogged

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Heavy intermittent rains continued to lash Chennai on Saturday, leaving parts of the city waterlogged. Among the areas inundated were Virugambakkam market, parts of Mogappair, Ambattur, Poonamallee, Maduravoyal, Valsaravakkam, and Koyambedu.

The rains battered the Poonamalle highway, resulting in an increase in potholes, while in parts of North Chennai, such as Washermenpet, the showers washed off the asphalt within hours, inconveniencing motorists and pedestrians. Interior roads in Vyasarpadi and Madhavaram, and parts of southern areas such as Madipakkam also reported waterlogging. On the outskirts, areas in Ayappakkam, Kovilambakkam, Nanmangalam and Padi were inundated.

In Ambattur, the Amma Unavagam on MTH road was waterlogged, forcing staff to shut its gates on Saturday. Officials said the road housing the canteen had been relaid by the State Highways department recently. The height of the road was increased, causing water to enter the canteen. “We cleared the water by evening and blocked the flow of water to keep this from happening again. The canteen will reopen tomorrow (Sunday),” a corporation official said.