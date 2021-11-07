STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Heavy rains leave parts of Chennai waterlogged

Poonamallee highway take a battering, asphalt washed off in Washermenpet

Published: 07th November 2021 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2021 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

Motorists negotiating a waterlogged road in Aminjikarai on Saturday | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Heavy intermittent rains continued to lash Chennai on Saturday, leaving parts of the city waterlogged. Among the areas inundated were Virugambakkam market, parts of Mogappair, Ambattur, Poonamallee, Maduravoyal, Valsaravakkam, and Koyambedu.

The rains battered the Poonamalle highway, resulting in an increase in potholes, while in parts of North Chennai, such as Washermenpet, the showers washed off the asphalt within hours, inconveniencing motorists and pedestrians. Interior roads in Vyasarpadi and Madhavaram, and parts of southern areas such as Madipakkam also reported waterlogging. On the outskirts, areas in Ayappakkam, Kovilambakkam, Nanmangalam and Padi were inundated.

In Ambattur, the Amma Unavagam on MTH road was waterlogged, forcing staff to shut its gates on Saturday. Officials said the road housing the canteen had been relaid by the State Highways department recently. The height of the road was increased, causing water to enter the canteen. “We cleared the water by evening and blocked the flow of water to keep this from happening again. The canteen will reopen tomorrow (Sunday),” a corporation official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Heavy rains Chennai
India Matters
For representational purpose
Fuel price cut in consonance with national mood
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with captain Virat Kohli the dismissal of Scotland's Matthew Cross. (Photo | AP)
'What if New Zealand beat Afghanistan?' Ravi Jadeja's reply is brutally spot on!
For representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)
No extension of free ration scheme after November 30, economic recovery cited
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Assam man’s tale of booze, blood, business and de addiction 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp